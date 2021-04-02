Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 42,196 Shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 42,196 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Del Taco Restaurants were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACO. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 548,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Del Taco Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

TACO stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 42.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 10, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

