Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter valued at $705,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NICE by 156.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the third quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of NICE by 2.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NICE shares. DA Davidson upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Pritchard Capital lifted their target price on NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NICE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $225.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 72.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $140.96 and a one year high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $438.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.78 million. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

