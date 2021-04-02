Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NLTX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 17.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NLTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

NLTX stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.54. The company has a market capitalization of $532.46 million, a P/E ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert Ho sold 6,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $71,531.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $31,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,383,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,304,525.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,897 shares of company stock worth $210,390 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

