Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 679 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,644,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,172 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,223,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,921,000 after buying an additional 88,985 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,248,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,031,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,061,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,685,000 after purchasing an additional 68,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,172,000 after buying an additional 138,080 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG opened at $57.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.84. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $33.94 and a 52-week high of $58.53.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

