Barclays’ (BARC) “Top Pick” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 296 ($3.87) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Barclays presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 186.75 ($2.44).

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 184 ($2.40) on Wednesday. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The stock has a market cap of £31.95 billion and a PE ratio of 21.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 167.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.85.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

