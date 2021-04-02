Barclays Begins Coverage on InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Barclays started coverage on shares of InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.80.

Get InnovAge alerts:

OTCMKTS:INNV opened at $24.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.52. InnovAge has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.10.

In other news, Director Edward Moore Jr. Kennedy purchased 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $483,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maureen Hewitt purchased 9,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.62 per share, with a total value of $248,897.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.