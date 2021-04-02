Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) by 145.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of GTT Communications worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in GTT Communications in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of GTT Communications by 276.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GTT Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of GTT Communications by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of GTT Communications by 228.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

GTT stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. GTT Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $12.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $109.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GTT Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

GTT Communications Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

