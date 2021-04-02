Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Purchased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $10.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 9.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Barclays’s payout ratio is 4.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BCS cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

