Barclays PLC Sells 1,219 Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,862 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in VSE were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,456,000 after acquiring an additional 22,299 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of VSE by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 438,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,893,000 after purchasing an additional 68,048 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter worth about $8,812,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of VSE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of VSE by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 23,570 shares in the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSEC opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.87 million, a PE ratio of 404.04 and a beta of 1.64. VSE Co. has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $44.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.01.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. VSE had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $150.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is 10.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

