Barclays PLC Sells 1,677 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in IES were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IESC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IES by 29.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,766,000 after purchasing an additional 133,744 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of IES by 10,018.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 105,092 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IES by 295.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 102,246 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IES by 36.3% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 19,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IES during the fourth quarter valued at about $871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get IES alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 2,837 shares of IES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $150,162.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 8,900 shares of IES stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $462,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,037 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,316 shares of company stock worth $802,435. 61.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IESC stock opened at $53.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.60. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.97 and a 12 month high of $55.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.31.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 3.49%.

Separately, TheStreet raised IES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IESC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC).

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.