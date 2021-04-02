Barclays Raises EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $74.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EOG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EOG Resources from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.56.

EOG Resources stock opened at $75.34 on Tuesday. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $77.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.88 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

