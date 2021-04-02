Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €88.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €73.56 ($86.54).

Basf stock opened at €71.05 ($83.59) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.26 billion and a PE ratio of -61.39. Basf has a 12 month low of €40.42 ($47.55) and a 12 month high of €72.84 ($85.69). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €69.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €61.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.61.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

