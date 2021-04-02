Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 5.80%.

Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.57 million, a P/E ratio of -10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.98. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $28.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSET shares. Sidoti boosted their price target on Bassett Furniture Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bassett Furniture Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

