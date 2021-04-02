Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BMWYY. Kepler Capital Markets cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMWYY opened at $34.99 on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $35.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.79 and its 200 day moving average is $28.20.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

