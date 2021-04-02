Berenberg Bank Raises Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Price Target to GBX 1,270

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,210 ($15.81) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,090 ($14.24) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,136 ($14.84) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Vistry Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,015.63 ($13.27).

Shares of VTY opened at GBX 1,099 ($14.36) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 967.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 819.67. Vistry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 503.50 ($6.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,113 ($14.54). The company has a market capitalization of £2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.57%.

In other Vistry Group news, insider Greg Fitzgerald bought 53,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 926 ($12.10) per share, with a total value of £496,502.68 ($648,683.93).

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,135 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

