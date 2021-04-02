Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 402 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 81.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $1,474,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 88,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $2,079,000.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $130.44 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.90 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.90.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

