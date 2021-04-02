Berman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,664,000 after buying an additional 16,186,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Carrier Global by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,454,000 after buying an additional 2,501,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,211,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,139,000 after buying an additional 1,786,139 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Carrier Global by 388.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,577,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,519,000 after buying an additional 1,254,540 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 267.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,525,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,523,000 after buying an additional 1,110,177 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CARR opened at $42.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $43.48.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

CARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

