Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $67,000 Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 420,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 41,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,029.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $13.29.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRO. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.