Berman Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $78,000 Investment in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

In other news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 4,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $57,672.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 657,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,147,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 144,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,459,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,597,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,330 shares of company stock worth $3,312,205 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.41 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

