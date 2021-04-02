Berman Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.26.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $55.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $60.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $723.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,464.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $229,047.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,760.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,349 shares of company stock worth $8,242,881 in the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

