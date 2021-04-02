Berman Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,952.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.69. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $40.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

