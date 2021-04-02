Berman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,430 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Savior LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 439.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV opened at $69.72 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.45.

