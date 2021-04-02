Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Trading Down 4.7%

Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB) shares were down 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,840 ($37.10) and last traded at GBX 2,860 ($37.37). Approximately 359 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,000 ($39.20).

The firm has a market cap of £267.39 million and a PE ratio of 33.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,851.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,956.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a GBX 40 ($0.52) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Best of the Best’s previous dividend of $20.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. Best of the Best’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.04%.

In other news, insider Wlliam Hindmarsh sold 849,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,400 ($31.36), for a total transaction of £20,385,552 ($26,633,854.19).

Best of the Best Company Profile (LON:BOTB)

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

