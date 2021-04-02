B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Receives Neutral Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens started coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut B&G Foods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut B&G Foods from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of BGS opened at $30.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.50. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $510.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.46 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,160,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,213,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,431 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

