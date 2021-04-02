BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

BBL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $58.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $67.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.71 and its 200 day moving average is $51.81.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $2.02 dividend. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 74,998 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,002 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

