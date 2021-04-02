Bienville Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bienville Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,675 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 58,401 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257,624 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $54,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,724 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,688,000 after purchasing an additional 44,845 shares during the period. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 36,903 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $242.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $150.36 and a 12-month high of $246.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.71.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus increased their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

