Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,104.28

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,104.28 ($14.43) and traded as high as GBX 1,138 ($14.87). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,134 ($14.82), with a volume of 168,056 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,111.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of £1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 33.95.

In related news, insider James Gibson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,165 ($15.22), for a total value of £1,165,000 ($1,522,079.96).

Big Yellow Group Company Profile (LON:BYG)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

