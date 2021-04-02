Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,631 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BILI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Nomura upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.05.

BILI opened at $111.98 on Friday. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $157.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.82. The firm has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.46). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

