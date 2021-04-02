BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $87.00. The stock had previously closed at $50.84, but opened at $53.47. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. BioAtla shares last traded at $53.08, with a volume of 299 shares traded.

BCAB has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BioAtla in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BioAtla in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BioAtla in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCAB. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla in the 4th quarter valued at $680,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in BioAtla in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,360,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BioAtla during the fourth quarter worth about $2,381,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,058,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,000.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.90.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.72). As a group, analysts predict that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB)

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

