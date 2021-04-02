BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Receives $7.46 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.46.

BDSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of BDSI opened at $3.74 on Friday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.99. The stock has a market cap of $377.22 million, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.72.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $42.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Coelho sold 6,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $27,915.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,116.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Vollins sold 8,303 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $32,962.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,217.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,058 shares of company stock worth $90,214. 8.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter worth about $810,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,214,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,502,000 after buying an additional 696,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 92,928 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 25.8% during the third quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 63,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 58.1% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 53,399 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 19,629 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

