BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) to announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.03). BioLife Solutions reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 183.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BioLife Solutions.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.69. 421,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,680. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.26, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $47.97.

In other news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 18,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $715,515.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 198,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,699,651.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,186,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 457,639 shares of company stock valued at $18,533,719 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Read More: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioLife Solutions (BLFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.