BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Upgraded at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $54.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BLFS. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.10.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $36.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.26, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.04. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $47.97.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,186,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Marcus Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $82,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 37,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,758.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 457,639 shares of company stock worth $18,533,719 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

