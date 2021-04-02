BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BTAI. UBS Group initiated coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Shares of BTAI opened at $37.63 on Thursday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.09. The stock has a market cap of $924.68 million, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.31.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $1,236,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Yocca sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $725,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,003,380.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,352,100. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1,140.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 22.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

