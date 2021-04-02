Bitblocks (BBK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4,748.00

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitblocks has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $4,748.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded 73.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,232.85 or 0.99980533 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00033939 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00010355 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00097815 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001297 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001710 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004723 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bitblocks

BBK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 265,184,626 coins. Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

