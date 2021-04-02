Bitcashpay Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges (BCP)

Bitcashpay (CURRENCY:BCP) traded 80.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Bitcashpay has a total market capitalization of $17.36 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Bitcashpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcashpay has traded up 433.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcashpay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00054342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00020029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 860.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.77 or 0.00682393 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00070274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00028269 BTC.

About Bitcashpay

Bitcashpay (CRYPTO:BCP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 20th, 2020. Bitcashpay’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,368,778 coins. Bitcashpay’s official Twitter account is @Bitcashpay1.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCashPay Financial Technology Inc. aims to be one of the largest payment solutions that globally provides real-time transaction balance and history. By using BitCashPay App, users will be able to purchase products and services such as mobile minutes, fast food, gasoline, airfare, and more. “

Bitcashpay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcashpay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcashpay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcashpay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

