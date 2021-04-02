Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Price Reaches $36.69

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded up 19.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market cap of $681.49 million and $179.20 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be purchased for $36.69 or 0.00061464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash ABC alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,697.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $593.01 or 0.00993349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.63 or 0.00414803 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002169 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000329 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO:BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.