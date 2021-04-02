BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Shares Down 8.7% After Analyst Downgrade

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) shares were down 8.7% on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock to C$9.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the stock. BlackBerry traded as low as C$10.50 and last traded at C$10.75. Approximately 3,483,969 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 8,008,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.78.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.12.

In other BlackBerry news, Senior Officer Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 20,000 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.09, for a total value of C$341,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,962 shares in the company, valued at C$3,606,184.43. Also, Director Wade Sebastian Burton sold 1,800 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total transaction of C$44,640.00. Insiders have sold 42,100 shares of company stock worth $654,480 in the last quarter.

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.06 billion and a PE ratio of -7.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.43.

BlackBerry Company Profile (TSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

