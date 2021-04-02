Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN)‘s stock had its “outperfrom under weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. National Bankshares set a C$12.00 price objective on Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.00.

BLN opened at C$8.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of C$441.85 million and a PE ratio of -39.09. Blackline Safety has a 52 week low of C$4.07 and a 52 week high of C$8.75.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$11.55 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackline Safety will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Herdman sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.69, for a total transaction of C$94,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$261,328.43. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $35,049.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

