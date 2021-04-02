BlackRock Inc. Acquires 18,793 Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 405,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,793 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 15,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 72,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 40,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 610,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 257,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ZYNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $4.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.08. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.