BlackRock Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Bridgford Foods were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Bridgford Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ:BRID opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Bridgford Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $22.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.01.

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $66.67 million during the quarter.

Bridgford Foods Profile

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

