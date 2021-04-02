BlackRock Inc. Has $1.61 Million Position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.54% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 560.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,226 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TUR opened at $23.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.47.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

