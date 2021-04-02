BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) by 430.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,306 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,041,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 25.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

Shares of ONCT opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $411.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.66. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.57.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 150.58% and a negative net margin of 746.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Oncternal Therapeutics Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

