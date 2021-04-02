BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 672 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 9.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 16.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 87.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 97,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,906,000 after acquiring an additional 45,369 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 6.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 16.2% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

In other news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total value of $1,452,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total value of $19,968,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $766.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $719.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $682.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $117.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.19 and a 1 year high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

