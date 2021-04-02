Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,400 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the February 28th total of 319,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 665,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,433,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the fourth quarter worth $100,000.

Shares of NYSE BCX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.94. 465,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,177. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $9.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

