BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Position Reduced by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,801 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICSH. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 137.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

BATS ICSH opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.53. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $50.54.

