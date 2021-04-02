Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) Short Interest Update

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,200 shares, a growth of 53.4% from the February 28th total of 72,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 487,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other news, CEO D Andrew Woodward acquired 15,385 shares of Blueknight Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $50,001.25. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,336 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.76% of Blueknight Energy Partners worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BKEP opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 2.21. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $3.54.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.81 million during the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

