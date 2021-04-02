Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Research Coverage Started at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $2,574.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $2,029.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Booking from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,237.87.

Booking stock opened at $2,382.46 on Tuesday. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,203.08 and a 52 week high of $2,469.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,299.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,042.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.59 billion, a PE ratio of 71.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $23.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Booking will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its position in Booking by 172.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,548,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $833,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

