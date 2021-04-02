Boosted Finance Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $273,151.00 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.09 million and approximately $273,151.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 27.9% higher against the US dollar. One Boosted Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $101.74 or 0.00170486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00066052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.00281475 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00091979 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.32 or 0.00741197 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00029471 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010004 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance.

Boosted Finance Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

