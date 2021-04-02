Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 576,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,989,000 after acquiring an additional 96,333 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BOOT. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen upped their target price on Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.46.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $3,751,997.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 3,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $170,225.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,225.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 248,103 shares of company stock valued at $14,004,343. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BOOT opened at $61.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $69.18.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

