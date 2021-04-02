BOScoin (BOS) Market Cap Reaches $2.72 Million

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, BOScoin has traded up 18.5% against the dollar. One BOScoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. BOScoin has a total market cap of $2.72 million and $7,348.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000054 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOS is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

